





































Dozens of items were confiscated during a raid of the Antique Freak shop in Wailuku, Tuesday.

Federal and state officers with the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement and DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement executed a search warrant and arrested Shane Rosberg, 42, of Kula on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor offenses involving wildlife.

He is accused of 26 counts of prohibited wildlife trafficking (HRS 183D-66) and 26 counts of possession of endangered and protected wildlife (HAR 13-124-11 {1}).

Bail for each of the misdemeanor charges was set at $250, for a total of $13,000.

Authorities say evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered wildlife, including whale tooth ivory, elephant ivory, walrus ivory, and turtle shells.























Under state law, no person shall sell, offer to sell, purchase, trade, possess with intent to sell, or barter for any part or product from the following animal family, genus, or species: sea turtle, elephant, rhinoceros, tiger, great ape, hippopotamus, lion, pangolin, cheetah, jaguar, leopard, monk seal, walrus, or narwhal.















Rosberg’s first appearance in Wailuku District Court is scheduled for June 15 at 10:30 a.m. For a first conviction there would be a mandatory fine of not less than $200, or imprisonment of not more than one year, according to state officials. If the state elects to charge him under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, he could be fined up to $10,000, according to DLNR.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said the raid was a joint effort between the Maui and Hawai‘i Island DOCARE branches and NOAA/OLE. The Maui Police Department processed the suspect.

“Law enforcement takes these violations seriously and we hope this case serves as a warning to anyone who may be peddling or possessing items with the intent to sell, made from endangered or protected species,” said Redulla in a department news release.

Maps indicate Antique Freak is located at 139 North Market St.



































*The above information was provided by authorities and individuals are considered innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.