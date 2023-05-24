Crime Statistics

Federal and state officers raid antique shop, Maui man arrested on suspicion of wildlife trafficking

May 24, 2023, 2:14 PM HST
* Updated May 24, 2:22 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Dozens of items were confiscated during a raid of the Antique Freak shop in Wailuku, Tuesday. 

Federal and state officers with the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement and DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement executed a search warrant and arrested Shane Rosberg, 42, of Kula on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor offenses involving wildlife.

He is accused of 26 counts of prohibited wildlife trafficking (HRS 183D-66) and 26 counts of possession of endangered and protected wildlife (HAR 13-124-11 {1}).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bail for each of the misdemeanor charges was set at $250, for a total of $13,000. 

Authorities say evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered wildlife, including whale tooth ivory, elephant ivory, walrus ivory, and turtle shells. 

  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Under state law, no person shall sell, offer to sell, purchase, trade, possess with intent to sell, or barter for any part or product from the following animal family, genus, or species: sea turtle, elephant, rhinoceros, tiger, great ape, hippopotamus, lion, pangolin, cheetah, jaguar, leopard, monk seal, walrus, or narwhal. 

  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rosberg’s first appearance in Wailuku District Court is scheduled for June 15 at 10:30 a.m. For a first conviction there would be a mandatory fine of not less than $200, or imprisonment of not more than one year, according to state officials. If the state elects to charge him under Hawai‘i Administrative Rules, he could be fined up to $10,000, according to DLNR. 

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said the raid was a joint effort between the Maui and Hawai‘i Island DOCARE branches and NOAA/OLE. The Maui Police Department processed the suspect.

“Law enforcement takes these violations seriously and we hope this case serves as a warning to anyone who may be peddling or possessing items with the intent to sell, made from endangered or protected species,” said Redulla in a department news release. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maps indicate Antique Freak is located at 139 North Market St.

  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.
  • Maui antique shop search warrant (May 23, 2023). PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

*The above information was provided by authorities and individuals are considered innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay 2Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 310 Maui County Students Awarded 1k Each By The Josh And Souk Jerman Foundation 4Grand Taste And Inaugural Grand Dessert At Maui Agfest 4 H Livestock Fair 5Wailuku Brush Fire On Mahalani Street Burns 1 4 Acre 6Maui Specialty Chocolates Receives 10k Fiserv Back2business Grant