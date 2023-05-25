PC: Maui Humane Society

Maui Humane Society, the sole open-admission animal shelter in the county, is urgently pleading for action to address extreme overcrowding.

There are currently more than 130 dogs in the shelter’s care, but only 40 kennels. The organization reports that for the first time in years, the shelter has a list of at-risk animals for euthanasia.

“This crisis is not unique to Maui and is widespread throughout the country, with animal welfare organizations struggling to cope with the consistent influx of animals,” according to the Maui Humane Society.

Every day, the shelter receives an average of 4-5 stray animals in need of care and shelter.

“While staff and advocates work tirelessly to find homes for these animals, they are faced with a disheartening reality – the rate of dog adoptions is insufficient to keep pace with the growing number of dogs in our care,” organization leaders said.

According to the MHS, there is a waitlist to surrender animals because 40% of all surrenders at Maui Humane Society are due to lack of pet-friendly housing.

The lack of pet friendly housing, coupled with increased restrictions on flights for animals to already overpopulated shelters on the mainland, limits the plausible impact of the life-saving Wings of Aloha program, organization representatives said.

“The shelter may be forced to make euthanasia decisions for animals that could otherwise be saved,” according to an MHS update.