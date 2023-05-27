Maui News

County water director to discuss possible water rate increases

May 27, 2023, 5:03 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui Water Supply Director John Stufflebean (left) and Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf (right).

County of Maui Water Supply Director John Stufflebean and Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf will discuss possible water rate increases during an upcoming radio program, set to air at 7 a.m. on June 1, 2023.

If the fiscal year 2024 budget is approved by Maui County Council, single-family homes could see water bills increase by $6 a month. Also, hotels and resorts – some of the top users on Maui – could be charged a new rate of $8.12 per 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Even with the proposed increases, Maui County has the lowest water rates in the state, according to county officials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program is part of a weekly County of Maui radio show. Mayor Richard Bissen is on air one a month as part of the program, and other local leaders are featured in the remaining weeks. The program is available on KAOI AM 1110 or 96.7 FM.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 2Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 5Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship 6Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay