County of Maui Water Supply Director John Stufflebean (left) and Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf (right).

County of Maui Water Supply Director John Stufflebean and Deputy Director James “Kimo” Landgraf will discuss possible water rate increases during an upcoming radio program, set to air at 7 a.m. on June 1, 2023.

If the fiscal year 2024 budget is approved by Maui County Council, single-family homes could see water bills increase by $6 a month. Also, hotels and resorts – some of the top users on Maui – could be charged a new rate of $8.12 per 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Even with the proposed increases, Maui County has the lowest water rates in the state, according to county officials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The program is part of a weekly County of Maui radio show. Mayor Richard Bissen is on air one a month as part of the program, and other local leaders are featured in the remaining weeks. The program is available on KAOI AM 1110 or 96.7 FM.