Maui Arts & Entertainment

21st Annual Maui Matsuri Festival draws thousands of attendees

May 28, 2023, 8:58 AM HST
* Updated May 28, 9:22 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

VC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

The Maui Matsuri Festival celebrated its 21st year at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College campus on Saturday with saimin and natto eating contests, cosplay, taiko drum performances, food and craft vendors, cultural exhibitions and the iconic Community Obon Dance finale.

Thousands attended the free annual event, which returned to the UHMC campus for the first time in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maui Matsuri also celebrated the Children’s Day Festival last week Saturday at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui
  • Maui Matsuri. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui

“This year’s Maui Matsuri was a tremendous success, with many families and their keiki excited to participate in the activities and enjoy the performances,” said Kit Furukawa, president of Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. “We are so grateful again to the college and to all of our sponsors, as well as the many volunteers that helped us continue to perpetuate Japanese culture in our community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

JCSM also presented the distinguished Business Award to the Nakashima family of Upcountry landmark Pukalani Superette. The award recognizes an outstanding business that is Japanese-owned, and has been an ally in its mission to preserve and perpetuate Japanese culture and traditions.

Maui Matsuri is produced by a team of volunteers led by co-chairs Kay Fukumoto, Brian Nagami and Jennifer Sumida.  The festival is presented by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui, and supported in part by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. Other major sponsors are Island Honda, IBEW Local 1186, UH Maui College, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Maui Taiko.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 2County Water Director To Discuss Possible Water Rate Increases 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Small Town Big Art Upcoming Events 5Vendors Can Now Apply To 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival 6American Savings Bank And Hawaiʻi Community Lending Invest 4 3m In Native Hawaiian Homeownership