Participating Maui County centers include Hāna Health, Lāna‘i Community Health Center and Mālama I Ke Ola. (File photo)

Stupski Foundation, in its largest single program investment to date, will provide $15 million to seven Community Health Centers across Hawai‘i, including three in Maui County.

Hāna Health, Lāna‘i Community Health Center and Mālama I Ke Ola are among a list of participating facilities. The list also includes Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center, Kalihi-Pālāma Health Center, Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services and Waimānalo Health Center.

For over 50 years, Community Health Centers have operated in Hawai‘i to provide comprehensive health care and social support services to populations experiencing the most significant disparities in access to care, and focusing on upstream social determinants to create long-term, sustainable improvements in these communities. Stupski Foundation is providing funds to support these widespread system changes.

Foundation leaders say the investment represents a deep commitment to a long-term, values-based approach with its Hawai‘i partners.

“What’s important about this level of partnership is that it can promote greater health equity and improved social outcomes far beyond the Foundation’s lifespan,” said Dr. Sulma Gandhi, Hawai‘i Health Program Officer for Stupski Foundation. “And being able to do that over four years with organizations who are committed to sustainable health equity is inspiring.”

The beneficiary health centers provide care for nearly 30,000 Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, addressing adverse health outcomes driven by poverty and racial inequities.

“We’re humbled by the extraordinary award from the Stupski Foundation to support the perpetuation of Native Hawaiian healing at our health center,” said Mary Oneha, chief executive officer of Waimānalo Health Center. “This partnership will help improve food security, and support the expansion of access to oral health care through the opening of a new dental clinic in Kāne‘ohe and an expanded dental clinic in Waimānalo.”

The flexible, unrestricted grants allow the health centers to embrace a complete systems approach to addressing the unique needs of their communities, rather than focusing solely on specific health interventions or programs, and to plan for long-term, sustainable solutions.

Richard Taaffe, Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center’s chief executive officer, said, “This is a groundbreaking initiative that allows us all to bring about changes in our respective communities, and to collaborate statewide by sharing our mana‘o with colleagues.”

“This kind of collaborative, community-driven grant helps us all get to the core question philanthropic organizations should answer,” said Dr. Gandhi. “How can we be impactful and of service by relinquishing both control and power, and trust in our partners to address equity in ways that they know best, rather than what we as funders think should be done?”

Dr. David Derauf, chief executive officer of Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services, said, “Partnerships like these, built on listening, mutual respect, and trust are how we truly heal our communities.”