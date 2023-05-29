Law Enforcement Recruit Class (LERC) 22-02 for Deputy Sheriffs. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety & Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement.

Thirteen new deputies were added to the Department of Public Safety’s Sheriff Division and will be assigned to positions across the state. They are part of the Law Enforcement Recruit Class that graduated during a ceremony at the State Capitol Auditorium in Honolulu, Friday.

The new deputies were presented with graduation certificates, followed by the recitation of the Oath of Office and the Sheriff badge presentation. A family member was picked to pin the badge on the new Deputy Sheriff.

Law Enforcement Recruit Class (LERC) 22-02 for Deputy Sheriffs. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety & Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement.

In the spirit of Act 278, department officials also hosted a criminal investigator from the Department of Taxation, who attended the full law enforcement recruit class. He received a certification of completion. DoTAX will also have two additional investigators included in upcoming class which is set to begin in July.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The recruits endured six months of intensive physical and academic training to get to this day as newly sworn in members of the Sheriff Division,” said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano. “On behalf of the Division, I extend my congratulations and wish you well as you begin to carry out your duties to keep our community safe.”

The recruits were trained in more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction and practical testing in constitutional and criminal law, ethical uses of force, physical fitness, traffic enforcement, firearms and physical control tactics.

Student awards for Top Gun, Physical Fitness, Leadership, Academic Average and the Distinguished Recruit were also handed out to the recruits who ranked at the top of their class in those areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The new deputies will be sent out to work in various positions throughout the state. Eight will be assigned to Oʻahu and five to Hawaiʻi Island.

“The Sheriff Division carries out law enforcement services statewide. Its mission is to uphold justice and promote public safety by providing law enforcement services to Hawaiʻi’s communities with integrity, professionalism, and fairness,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.