Maui News
Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks volunteers for 2-night service trip, June 10-12
The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is looking for volunteers for a strenuous two-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, June 10-12, 2023.
Participants will tent-camp in the Hōlua Wilderness Area and remove invasive species to protect nēnē habitat.
Experienced hikers and backpackers with a desire to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems are welcome to register.
For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader at [email protected] .
