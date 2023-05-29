Maui News

Friends of Haleakalā National Park seeks volunteers for 2-night service trip, June 10-12

May 29, 2023, 5:30 PM HST
Backpacker at Hōlua campsite in Haleakalā Crater. PC: NPS Photo by Katie Matthew

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is looking for volunteers for a strenuous two-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, June 10-12, 2023.

Participants will tent-camp in the Hōlua Wilderness Area and remove invasive species to protect nēnē habitat.

Experienced hikers and backpackers with a desire to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems are welcome to register. 

For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader at [email protected] .

