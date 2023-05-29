Listen to this Article 1 minute

Backpacker at Hōlua campsite in Haleakalā Crater. PC: NPS Photo by Katie Matthew

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is looking for volunteers for a strenuous two-night service trip in Haleakalā Crater, June 10-12, 2023.

Participants will tent-camp in the Hōlua Wilderness Area and remove invasive species to protect nēnē habitat.

Experienced hikers and backpackers with a desire to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems are welcome to register.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For details and how to sign up, visit www.fhnp.org. Then email the leader at [email protected] .