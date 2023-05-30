

























Caution signs are being removed from Kaimana Beach on Oʻahu, after crews moved a Hawaiian monk seal pup over the weekend.

A wide cordon (roped perimeter) was established for Pualani and her mother from the time the pup was born on April 14 to help protect the pair during the pup’s weaning process. Narrow strips of sand on both sides of the beach were established for entering and exiting the ocean for the duration.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement worked over the period to provide around-the-clock safety and enforcement for the seals and people swimming, snorkeling, and paddling in the ocean off Kaimana Beach.

DOCARE’s presence has ended with Pualani’s relocation to an undisclosed location on Oʻahu.

Pualani is the fourth pup born at Kaimana Beach since 2017. Future births and pre-weaning periods there will likely prompt a resumption of a broad cordon and a 24-hour DOCARE overwatch, according to department officials.

DLNR, NOAA, Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response, the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Division, and other partners expressed appreciation for the public’s consideration and patience during the seal’s presence in Waikīkī.

“Being able to see Hawaiian monk seals in the wild is a special experience. These endangered seals are only found here in the islands. People should enjoy these seals while following safe viewing guidelines—50 feet for individual monk seals and 150 feet from monk seal mothers with pups,” according to department officials. Additional NOAA marine life viewing guidelines can be found HERE.

Harassing or threatening endangered species like monk seals is a violation of federal and state laws. To report seal sightings, call 1-888-256-9840.