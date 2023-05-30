Crime Statistics

Sheriffs warn public of latest phone scam

May 30, 2023, 12:46 PM HST
Reoccurring Sheriff impersonator incidents have prompted the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division to issue additional scam warnings.

In recent weeks, several people have had callers, claiming to be deputy sheriffs, tell them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court. One scammer reportedly told a woman that she failed to appear at a hearing she was summoned to for her expert testimony. She was instructed to post a “surety bond” to freeze charges against her. She immediately hung up the phone and reported it.

“These scammers are getting very creative in their attempts to steal money. They’re using real deputies’ names and they are spoofing real Sheriff Division phone numbers,” said State Sheriff Mark Hanohano. “We want to remind everyone that Hawaiʻi sheriffs will not call you about missed court appearances or solicit any form of payment electronically, or by phone. The best thing to do is hang up and report it.”

Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam please alert the Sheriff Division by calling 586-1352.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF: 

  • Do not communicate with unsolicited email or phone text senders. 
  • Do not open emails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals. 
  • Never provide personal information of any sort via phone, text or email. Be aware that many emails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.

