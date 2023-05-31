Maui Business

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications period starts June 1

May 31, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
Hawaiian Electric and Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative customers in need may apply for a one-time credit to reduce their energy bills under the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The application period starts June 1 and closes on June 30, 2023.

LIHEAP Energy Credit applications are taken annually only during the month of June by Honolulu Community Action Program, Maui Economic Opportunity, Hawaiʻi County Economic Opportunity Council and Kauaʻi Economic Opportunity – agents of the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services’ LIHEAP administration. For more information, go to hawaiianelectric.com/liheap.

The agencies also process more LIHEAP Energy Crisis Intervention applications in June for households facing service disconnection. ECI applications are accepted year-round, but there is a limited number of approvals granted each month. Households may only receive one type of LIHEAP payment per program year.

LIHEAP provides qualifying low-income households with a one-time credit on their electric bills to help pay for energy costs. The program will be accepting applications from individuals with annual household incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level, with a few exemptions.

To review qualifications and instructions on how to apply, visit the website for the appropriate agency:

Last year’s applications resulted in more than 7,500 residential customers from across the five islands Hawaiian Electric serves receiving a record $8.1 million in LIHEAP credits; 257 KIUC members received $321,200.

The amount of credit awarded to qualifying applicants varies each year based on factors including income level, total number of people per eligible household and available funds.

