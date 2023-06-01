Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. presenting his FY 2024 proposed budget PC: County of Maui

The Maui County Council will consider passage on second and final reading of the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget Tuesday. The Maui County Charter requires the council to take final action on the budget by June 10.

The council, which normally meets on two Fridays each month, has adjusted its calendar to ensure the deadline is met, said Council Chair Alice L. Lee.

“As we take the final steps in the budget session, we want our community members to be informed of changes to our regular meeting schedule,” Lee said. “It’s important to receive input from those we serve as we strive to responsibly invest in our communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the upcoming council meeting, various council committees are also scheduled to convene.

The Water and Infrastructure Committee will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. to receive a presentation on the Kahana Bay Erosion Mitigation Project.

On Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee will discuss various litigation matters.

The Efficiency Solutions and Circular Systems Committee will meet Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to receive a presentation on systematic inequality.

Also on Thursday, the Agriculture, Diversification, Environment and Public Transporation Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to consider legislation to support agriculture.

To end the week, the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will meet Friday at 9 a.m.

Among other highlights, the budget proposes $5 million to acquire parcels in Kīhei containing wetlands for the Kīhei Drainage Master Plan and $500,000 to support the Molokaʻi Land Trust’s acquisition of land for wetland protection and restoration, with both appropriations coming from Open Space, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources and Scenic Views Preservation Fund.

Under the budget proposal, the Affordable Housing Fund would be used to provide $7.5 million for Ka Hale A Ke Ola for permanent supportive housing and $10.65 million for the Waikapū Affordable Housing Development.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

Legislation and other supporting documents are also accessible via the meeting agendas. For more information, call the Office of Council Services 808-270-7838.