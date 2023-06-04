Maui News

County of Maui is providing free meals at Summer PALS sites

June 4, 2023, 10:20 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PALs. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui is providing free meals at its Summer PALS sites on Maui and Molokaʻi, in an effort to ensure that no children go hungry while school is out of session this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal program made available in eligible areas to ensure that children receive nutritious meals. All youth 18 years old or younger are eligible to receive a free meal through this program.

Many children in Maui County receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, but countless numbers of these children do not get enough to eat when school is out. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that these children continue to grow and learn during the summer.

The PALS program offers this meals program on Maui and Molokaʻi, which are in approved areas by the federal standards.

Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis, and may not be available on certain days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about PALS locations offering meals, meal schedules and instructions on how to participate, call the PALS office at 808-270-7404.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Scroll Down for Comments

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Groundbreaking Held For New 16m West Maui Water Source Development Project 2Honoapiʻilani Partial Closure Due To Brush Fire 3Mauis Kahele Dukelow Appointed To State Board Of Education Warren Haruki Named Chair 4Gov Green Signs Firearms Legislation 5Willie Nelsons 90th Birthday Concert Film At The Macc June 10 6Artmixx Instinct Brings Interactive Art To Life At The Macc June 3