PALs. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui is providing free meals at its Summer PALS sites on Maui and Molokaʻi, in an effort to ensure that no children go hungry while school is out of session this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal program made available in eligible areas to ensure that children receive nutritious meals. All youth 18 years old or younger are eligible to receive a free meal through this program.



Many children in Maui County receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, but countless numbers of these children do not get enough to eat when school is out. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that these children continue to grow and learn during the summer.



The PALS program offers this meals program on Maui and Molokaʻi, which are in approved areas by the federal standards.

Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis, and may not be available on certain days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For information about PALS locations offering meals, meal schedules and instructions on how to participate, call the PALS office at 808-270-7404.