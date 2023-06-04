(L to R) Kees Wieringa of France; Robert Pollock; Cheryl Cooney of Canada; and Maui pianist Damira Feldman.

Ebb & Flow Arts will present Piano Synergy – four concerts of multi-piano music on June 17 and 18 at the Maui Music Conservatory, located at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (first floor near the old Sears store) in Kahului. Admission is free.

“Our invited composer/pianists from Canada and France will add to the synergy,” said Robert Pollock, Executive Director of Ebb & Flow Arts. “We are happy to present music on Father’s Day by the father of modern music, Igor Stravinsky, and the father of American music, Aaron Copland,” he said.

The event will also celebrate the centenary of Simeon ten Holt (the Netherlands) (1923-2012). Performances of his Canto Ostinato for four pianos will take place on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. Guest Kees Wieringa of France is one of its foremost interpreters.

On June 18, Wieringa will perform a solo recital at 3 p.m. that includes works by Jacob ter Veldhuis and Alvin Curran. At 4 p.m., Maui pianists Damira Feldman, Brad Thompson, Robert Pollock and Cheryl Cooney of Canada will perform solo works by Cooney and Pollock, duo piano works – Igor Stravinsky’s Sonata for two pianos, and Aaron Copland’s Danzon Cubano – and Cheryl Cooney’s Sleight of Hand for three pianos.

Seating is limited, and attendees should arrive early.

This event is part of Ebb & Flow Arts’s annual, multi day, multi site, international North South East West Festival 2023. The festival is produced with support from Korean American Foundation Hawaiʻi, AHS Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Hawaʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Roger Shapiro Fund for New Music, Edward T. Cone Foundation, Amphion Foundation, BMI Foundation, The Kosasa Foundation, Vendetti Productions LLC, and private contributions.

Ebb & Flow Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit presenter of modern music and multi media events. It is the only such presenter in Hawaiʻi, and was founded in 1999, by composer/pianist Robert Pollock. It aims to build bridges between the arts and connect artistic expressions and cultures.