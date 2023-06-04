Maui Arts & Entertainment

Piano Synergy: Pianists from France and Canada on Maui, June 17-18

June 4, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

(L to R) Kees Wieringa of France; Robert Pollock; Cheryl Cooney of Canada; and Maui pianist Damira Feldman.

Ebb & Flow Arts will present Piano Synergy – four concerts of multi-piano music on June 17 and 18 at the Maui Music Conservatory, located at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (first floor near the old Sears store) in Kahului. Admission is free.

“Our invited composer/pianists from Canada and France will add to the synergy,” said Robert Pollock, Executive Director of Ebb & Flow Arts. “We are happy to present music on Father’s Day by the father of modern music, Igor Stravinsky, and the father of American music, Aaron Copland,” he said. 

The event will also celebrate the centenary of Simeon ten Holt (the Netherlands) (1923-2012). Performances of his Canto Ostinato for four pianos will take place on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. Guest Kees Wieringa of France is one of its foremost interpreters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On June 18, Wieringa will perform a solo recital at 3 p.m. that includes works by Jacob ter Veldhuis and Alvin Curran.  At 4 p.m., Maui pianists Damira Feldman, Brad Thompson, Robert Pollock and Cheryl Cooney of Canada will perform solo works by Cooney and Pollock, duo piano works – Igor Stravinsky’s Sonata for two pianos, and Aaron Copland’s Danzon Cubano – and Cheryl Cooney’s Sleight of Hand for three pianos.

Seating is limited, and attendees should arrive early.

This event is part of Ebb & Flow Arts’s annual, multi day, multi site, international North South East West Festival 2023. The festival is produced with support from Korean American Foundation Hawaiʻi, AHS Foundation, John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Hawaʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Roger Shapiro Fund for New Music, Edward T. Cone Foundation, Amphion Foundation, BMI Foundation, The Kosasa Foundation, Vendetti Productions LLC, and private contributions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ebb & Flow Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit presenter of modern music and multi media events. It is the only such presenter in Hawaiʻi, and was founded in 1999, by composer/pianist Robert Pollock. It aims to build bridges between the arts and connect artistic expressions and cultures.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Scroll Down for Comments

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Groundbreaking Held For New 16m West Maui Water Source Development Project 2Honoapiʻilani Partial Closure Due To Brush Fire 3Mauis Kahele Dukelow Appointed To State Board Of Education Warren Haruki Named Chair 4Gov Green Signs Firearms Legislation 5Willie Nelsons 90th Birthday Concert Film At The Macc June 10 62023 Maui Bon Dance Schedule Obon Festival Continues Through September