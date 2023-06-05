Pictured: The World Surf League and its WSL One Ocean initiative are committed to protecting and preserving our one ocean. Credit: © WSL / Sloane

The World Surf League and its WSL One Ocean initiative celebrate World Ocean Day with a commitment to protecting and preserving the ocean for generations to come.

WSL One Ocean engages fans, hosts event-based activations throughout the WSL Championship Tour season, and funds ocean protection around the world.

WSL asks fans to “Speak Up for the Ocean” by sharing sustainability stories

To celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8, WSL One Ocean is launching its “Speak Up for the Ocean” campaign. This campaign asks fans to share their stories and sustainability initiatives through social media with the hashtag #WSLOneOcean.

The WSL will use its platform to amplify the voices of people around the world who are taking action to protect the ocean and encourage others to do the same. The goal is to build a community of surfers, fans and ocean lovers around the world who are aligned with protecting the ocean.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi surfs in Heat 2 of the Quarterfinals at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on April 23, 2023 at Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia. (Photo by Cait Miers/World Surf League)

World’s best surfers help spread awareness for protecting the ocean

WSL One Ocean hosts event-based activations at each Championship Tour stop, highlighting the work of unique community-based grassroots organizations from around the world.

A number of Championship Tour surfers, including current World No. 1s Carissa Moore (HAW) and Griffin Colapinto(USA) have participated, furthering their relationship with the ocean and helping spread awareness of how individual action can play a large role in ocean conservation.

“The ocean brings so much joy,” Moore tells the WSL. “It’s my playground, my workplace, where I’ve felt most at home since I was a little girl. Being in the ocean all the time as surfers, I think it is our responsibility to take care of it and do our part. If we all do the little things like pick up trash on the beach, educate our friends, share on our socials, and involve our community, it gains momentum. I think we’re stronger together. The WSL has done some cool activations. My favorite was doing a coral restoration workshop in Hawaii. I didn’t even know they took coral, broke it down, and replanted it. I think it’s really amazing, and I’d like to be a part of it again in the future.”

“The ocean is important to me because it’s the place where I exercise, it gives me happiness, and provides life,” said Colapinto. “We can help take collective action by doing things like picking up trash and not using single-use plastic. I think as surfers we have a big influence on people who live near the ocean and love surfing. If they see us taking action hopefully they will too.”

The next stop on the 2023 Championship Tour is the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona, which holds a competition window from June 9-18, 2023.

Ahead of the event, WSL One Ocean will host a river cleanup with WSL PURE grantees Paso Pacifico and Oriente Salvaje. Participants will install river barriers that will prevent plastic from entering the ocean and polluting world-class surf breaks.

Upcoming WSL One Ocean activations for the remainder of the 2023 CT include:

Surf City El Salvador Pro (La Libertad, El Salvador): WSL PURE is funding the installation of a new river barrier installation with 2023 WSL PURE grantees Paso Pacifico and Oriente Salvaje.

(La Libertad, El Salvador): WSL PURE is funding the installation of a new river barrier installation with 2023 WSL PURE grantees Paso Pacifico and Oriente Salvaje. VIVO Rio Pro (Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil): WSL PURE is funding the installation of new lagoon using stream barriers with 2023 WSL PURE grantee Surf Conservation Partnership.

(Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil): WSL PURE is funding the installation of new lagoon using stream barriers with 2023 WSL PURE grantee Surf Conservation Partnership. Corona Open J-Bay (Jeffreys Bay, South Africa): Ocean education and surf therapy for the youth of Jeffrey’s Bay with 2023 WSL PURE grantee JBay Surf Alliance.

(Jeffreys Bay, South Africa): Ocean education and surf therapy for the youth of Jeffrey’s Bay with 2023 WSL PURE grantee JBay Surf Alliance. SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro (Teahupoʻo, Tahiti, French Polynesia): Coral restoration activation and education workshop with 2023 WSL PURE grantee Coral Gardeners.

(Teahupoʻo, Tahiti, French Polynesia): Coral restoration activation and education workshop with 2023 WSL PURE grantee Coral Gardeners. Rip Curl WSL Finals (San Clemente, CA, USA): Beach Cleanup activation and education workshop with WSL One Ocean Coalition partners.

WSL Signs Sports for Nature Declaration

The WSL has signed onto the recently announced Sports for Nature Declaration and committed to develop and implement action plans to support the Framework’s four principles:

1) Protect nature and avoid damage to natural habitats and species

2) Restore and regenerate nature wherever possible

3) Understand and reduce risks to nature in your supply chains

4) Educate and inspire positive action for nature across and beyond sport

“As an organization that depends on a healthy ocean and environment, we at WSL have a responsibility to take action and ensure the future of our sport,” said WSL Chief People and Purpose Officer, Emily Hofer in a news release. “We’re proud of the work WSL is doing to lead in sports and sustainability through our global initiative WSL One Ocean. We are committed to doing work that drives real impact while inspiring ocean lovers, surf fans, and even other sports leagues and teams to protect and conserve our one ocean.”



“With all the time we spend in the water, surfers feel a real kinship and love for nature,” said WSL CEO, Erik Logan. “Our surfers, fans, and staff are all invested in the future of our ocean. Through intentionality and commitment, we can show what’s possible for organizations across the world as we all come together to help protect our ocean.”

“We are thrilled to have the World Surf League join the Sports for Nature Framework! Aligning the passion for surfing with nature conservation can create a critical shift to safeguard marine biodiversity for future generations,” said Leigh Ann Hurt, IUCN Coordinator on Sports for Nature.



The Sports for Nature Framework is designed to complement the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, which WSL signed on to in 2018.