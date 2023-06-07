Maui News

Kīlauea volcano is erupting

June 7, 2023, 5:22 AM HST
* Updated June 7, 5:34 AM
  • Halemaʻumaʻu, lava lake, and down-dropped block. PC: USGS
  • Halemaʻumaʻu and lava lake – thermal image. PC: USGS
  • West vent in Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lava lake [V1cam] From the northwest rim of the caldera, looking south. PC: USGS
  • Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lava lake from the crater rim [S1cam] View is from the south rim of Halema‘uma‘u. PC: USGS
  • Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lava lake from the down-dropped block [B1cam] From the east rim and the down-dropped block. PC: USGS

Kīlauea volcano is erupting. At approximately 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that an eruption has commenced within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is elevating Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from WATCH to WARNING and its aviation color code from ORANGE to RED as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated.  

The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic. Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.

HVO is in constant communication with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as this situation evolves. The activity is confined entirely within the park.

At 5:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued an advisory saying very light ash fall is expected from Kīlauea through at least 6 p.m. A burst of volcanic emissions was observed at 4:44 a.m., and was observed on infra-red satellite imagery.

Radar indicates winds will cause any ash emissions to drift towards the west-southwest direction this morning. Communities in the Puna, Kaʻū and South Kona Districts may be affected. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precautions to minimize exposure.

