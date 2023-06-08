Wastewater Reclamation Facility. (File) Photo: Wendy Osher.

Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development committee will meet June 9 at 9 a.m. to discuss the county’s new authority on general excise tax.

“With a surcharge on general excise tax, the funding will support housing infrastructure—including water, drainage and wastewater systems, waste disposal, as well as sidewalks and pedestrian paths,” said Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura, who is also the council’s vice chair. “If we reduce infrastructure costs for home construction, it will reduce the cost to the homebuyer.”

Under Act 48, signed into law by Governor Josh Green on June 1, Maui County can join the three other counties and add a 0.5% surcharge on the 4% state general excise tax to fund housing infrastructure. The committee may consider whether to recommend passage of Maui County Council Bill 49 (2023), which would approve the surcharge, Sugimura said.

Wailuku-Kahului Wastewater Reclamation Facility in Kanahā, Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The committee will also discuss the Wailuku-Kahului Wastewater Reclamation Facility and the Central Maui Wastewater Reclamation Facility. Sugimura said the facilities could be supported by revenue from the tax surcharge because they may service future housing developments, such as the Waikapū Country Town project and the Department of Hawaiian Homelands Puʻunani Homestead. Infrastructure projects such as these will also benefit existing residents.

“I encourage the community to share their thoughts on a potential general excise tax surcharge,” said Sugimura.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

Legislation and other supporting documents are also accessible via the meeting agendas. For more information, email [email protected] or contact the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7838.