Scott Teruya, County of Maui Director of Finance. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui Director of Finance Scott Teruya has been appointed to a national exploratory committee on artificial intelligence established by the National Association of Counties.

The Artificial Intelligence Exploratory Committee will examine emerging policies, practices and potential applications of artificial intelligence, as well as the consequences associated with its implementation.

The 15 committee members, representing elected and appointed county officials from across the country, will focus on examining county governance policies and practices, operations and services for constituents, public trust, privacy and security issues, and workforce productivity and skills development.

“It’s exciting to be part of this committee that could help not only the County of Maui but other counties across the country, as we explore potential ways we can use artificial intelligence to make government more efficient in serving residents,” Teruya said.

County leaders recognize that, as with any emerging technology, there will be a spectrum of impacts, and county officials are ready to engage in upcoming national, statewide and local discussions on how to balance the promise of artificial intelligence with the inherent risks.

The exploratory committee will work with partners in other sectors to examine artificial intelligence in local government across a range of issue areas, with a proposed process to:

Assess the current state of AI technology.

Identify potential applications of AI and the related benefits and risks for county government operations.

Evaluate the risks and benefits of AI related to workforce productivity, displacement and skills.

Explore the county governance landscape with ethics, public trust, privacy and security impacts.

Develop a preliminary policy and practice toolkit with sample guidelines and standards for AI.

Identify opportunities for collaboration and partnership with different county stakeholders.

Advise on public policy issues that may need to be considered by NACo’s board and policy committees.

Facilitate education and engagement opportunities for county officials, NACo networks and partners.

The exploratory committee will meet at NACo’s annual conference on July 22, with plans to meet both in person and virtually as work progresses.

Teruya was nominated last month to serve a two-year term on the NACo Board of Directors, representing the International Association of Assessing Officers. He earned an Assessment Administration Specialist designation from the IAAO and helped to establish a Hawaiʻi Chapter of IAAO.

Teruya has been Director of Finance for the County of Maui since 2019, following 11 years as the county Real Property Tax Administrator.