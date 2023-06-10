Awalau Farmʻs Enchanted Farm Tour includes games, storytelling and face-painting. (PC: Awalau Farm)

Awalau Farm is celebrating a decade of captivating visitor experiences with their annual Enchanted Farm Tour. The tour was created for keiki of all ages and is meant to inspire the imagination and fuel creative curiosity in nature.

The family friendly, outdoor event is on Sat. June 17 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 1008 Awalau Rd. in Haʻikū.

Participants are encouraged to pet the unicorns, peer at the golden sheep, and feed the exotic alpaca. Families can spend an afternoon winding along the wild jungle trails, stumbling across fae folk and cryptids of all sorts, mining for crystals, seeking out mermaids and faeries, and collecting charms to create a one-of-a-kind magical wand.

Tickets are $10 for youth and $20 for adults. Keiki under the age of 3 and kupuna over 70 years old get in for free.

Bundle options will be available for those that want to make a wand and bring home a limited-edition T-shirt. Face-painting is also available for purchase.

All other activities, including games, storytelling, and interactive scenes are included in the ticket price.

For group discounts or to get information on volunteer opportunities, email: [email protected] with “EFT 2023” in the subject line.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the farm, visit: www.awalaufarm.com