PC: https://kalo.org

Kanu o ka ‘Āina Learning ‘Ohana has been awarded $2,850,000 from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to support Hawaiian Focused Charter Schools.

Kanu o ka ‘Āina Learning ‘Ohana, dba KALO, was incorporated in 2000. A unique community based federally recognized Native Hawaiian Organization, KALO is committed to the perpetuation of Hawaiian language, culture, and traditions, while simultaneously strengthening the community.

KALO’s uniqueness lies in its outreach to 17 communities in the form of advocacy, research, and grantsmanship. KALO’s main programs include:

Mālamapōki'i

, a family-based preschool program; Kaho‘iwai – Center for Adult Teaching and Learning, which offers teacher licensing, professional development, a Masters in educational leadership degree with Chaminade University and other adult education programs; and

– Center for Adult Teaching and Learning, which offers teacher licensing, professional development, a Masters in educational leadership degree with Chaminade University and other adult education programs; and Ho‘ola project which provides a variety of after-school, evening and intersession programs to hundreds of children, youth and adults on four islands at Native Hawaiian-focused charter schools serving students on Moloka’i, Kaua’i, O’ahu, and Hawai’i Island.

KALO’s mission is to serve and perpetuate sustainable Hawaiian communities through Education with Aloha. Our vision is to work with partners to establish an autonomous, holistic, educational environment for the children of Hawai’i: grounding every child and adult in the values that have shaped and empowered Hawaiians for generations; involving every member of the Hawaiian community in determining his/her educational path and preparing every child of Hawaiʻi to thrive in the modern world, free from oppression and with pride for our heritage.”

“OHA’s unwavering support has allowed us to establish, implement, and continuously strengthen models of education throughout the Hawaiian Islands and beyond, which are community-designed, controlled, and driven to reflect, respect and embrace ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi, ʻike Hawaiʻi, and Hawaiian cultural values, philosophies, and practices,” said Nancy Levenson, CIO at Kanu o ka ‘Āina Learning ‘Ohana.

“OHA’s belief in us has strengthened our educational communities and our collective professional collaboration. This award is crucial as it provides essential facilities support to our Hawaiian Focused Charter Schools. As these schools do not receive State facilities funding, they face mounting facility needs. With this grant, we can address these challenges and ensure our students have safe and conducive learning environments that honor our Hawaiian traditions and values,” said Levenson.

For more information on the program or to support, visit www.kalo.org, or contact Nancy Levenson at [email protected].