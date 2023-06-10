The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, starting on Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive may be used as access around the area.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction, in the vicinity of Waiʻalae Road and Hāna Highway, Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

—Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of E. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, beginning Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for coconut palm pruning.

— Mokulele / Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) —

Kīhei (night work): Right lane on Mokulele Highway (Route 311) in the southbound direction at the highway’s intersection of Mehameha Loop and Kamaaina Road, on Friday, June 16 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for traffic signal maintenance at the intersection.

