Two students from the Maui Interscholastic League were among 15 college bound athletes across the state who were awarded scholarships from the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association.

Kristen Otsubo of Baldwin High School and Gabriella Pinheiro of Kamehameha Schools Maui earned scholarships during HMSA's 18th annual Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program awards ceremony at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

































HMSA recognized nine local high schools and 15 outstanding Hawaiʻi high school seniors pursuing higher education for their achievements and excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship.

“This is my favorite event of the year at HMSA,” said HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “It’s our honor to recognize these amazing standout students and future leaders of Hawaii for their many accomplishments.”

HMSA has sponsored the Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program in partnership with the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association since 2005.

At the awards ceremony, 15 students across the state received scholarships worth $5,000 each. Nine high schools were recognized for achieving the highest program scores in their league (classified by enrollment) in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship. The nine highest-scoring schools received $1,500 each.

To be eligible for a scholarship, student recipients had to graduate from a Hawaii high school in 2023 with a 2.75 or higher GPA, participate in at least one HHSAA league-sanctioned sport, and demonstrate involvement in community service throughout their high school career. Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for tuition, books, computers, and room and board.

Dr. Mugiishi presented the awards during today’s luncheon. He was joined by Hawaii News Now Anchor Steve Uyehara and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Director of Communications Liz Chun.

The scholarship selection committee included the following local business leaders: Katie Chang, executive director, Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders; Jenn Diesman, senior vice president of government policy and advocacy, HMSA; Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director, government and community relations, Hawaiian Airlines; Dave Reardon, sports columnist, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; and Steve Uyehara, anchor, Hawaiʻi News Now.















2023 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program: Winning Schools

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

Small School (fewer than 500 students): Parker School

Large School (500 students or more): Keaʻau High School

Interscholastic League of Honolulu

Small School (fewer than 400 students): University Laboratory School

Large School (400 students or more): Saint Louis School

Kauai Interscholastic Federation

Kapaʻa High School

Maui Interscholastic League

Small School (fewer than 350 students): Maui Preparatory Academy

Large School (350 students or more): Kamehameha Schools Maui

Oahu Interscholastic Association

Small School (fewer than 1,300 students): Kahuku High & Intermediate School

Large School (1,300 students or more): Moanalua High School

2023 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program: Winning Students

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

Tayler Guerrero, Honokaʻa High & Intermediate School

Rebecca Tang, Parker School

Interscholastic League of Honolulu

Landon Choy, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Kaimana Kau, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Chancen Law, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Jasmine Lianalyn Rocha, Maryknoll School

Kauai Interscholastic Federation

Emma Burgess, Kauaʻi High School

Hope Newton, Waimea High School

Maui Interscholastic League

Kristen Otsubo, Baldwin High School

Gabriella Pinheiro, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Oahu Interscholastic Association

David Kalili, Nānākuli High & Intermediate School

Andrew Lee, Kalani High School

Erin Nakamura, Roosevelt High School

Aimee Vierra, Kaiser High School

Maverick Yasuda, Waipahu High School

To learn more about the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program, visit https://hmsa.com/kaimana.