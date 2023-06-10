Maui News

Two MIL athletes on Maui awarded HMSA scholarships

June 10, 2023, 8:03 PM HST
Kristen Otsubo of Baldwin High School and Gabriella Pinheiro of Kamehameha Schools Maui. PC: HMSA

Two students from the Maui Interscholastic League were among 15 college bound athletes across the state who were awarded scholarships from the Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association.

Kristen Otsubo of Baldwin High School and Gabriella Pinheiro of Kamehameha Schools Maui earned scholarships during HMSA’s 18th annual Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program awards ceremony at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

HMSA recognized nine local high schools and 15 outstanding Hawaiʻi high school seniors pursuing higher education for their achievements and excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship.

“This is my favorite event of the year at HMSA,” said HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “It’s our honor to recognize these amazing standout students and future leaders of Hawaii for their many accomplishments.” 

HMSA has sponsored the Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program in partnership with the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association since 2005.

At the awards ceremony, 15 students across the state received scholarships worth $5,000 each. Nine high schools were recognized for achieving the highest program scores in their league (classified by enrollment) in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship. The nine highest-scoring schools received $1,500 each.

To be eligible for a scholarship, student recipients had to graduate from a Hawaii high school in 2023 with a 2.75 or higher GPA, participate in at least one HHSAA league-sanctioned sport, and demonstrate involvement in community service throughout their high school career. Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for tuition, books, computers, and room and board.

Dr. Mugiishi presented the awards during today’s luncheon. He was joined by Hawaii News Now Anchor Steve Uyehara and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Director of Communications Liz Chun. 

The scholarship selection committee included the following local business leaders: Katie Chang, executive director, Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders; Jenn Diesman, senior vice president of government policy and advocacy, HMSA; Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director, government and community relations, Hawaiian Airlines; Dave Reardon, sports columnist, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; and Steve Uyehara, anchor, Hawaiʻi News Now.

  • MIL Small School Winner – Maui Prep (Maui). PC: HMSA
  • MIL Large School Winner – Kamehameha Schools Maui (Maui). PC: HMSA
  • MIL Scholarship Winner – Kristen Otsubo (Maui). PC: HMSA
  • Group Shot – Scholarship Winners + HMSA. PC: HMSA

2023 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program: Winning Schools

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

  • Small School (fewer than 500 students): Parker School
  • Large School (500 students or more): Keaʻau High School

Interscholastic League of Honolulu

  • Small School (fewer than 400 students): University Laboratory School
  • Large School (400 students or more): Saint Louis School

Kauai Interscholastic Federation

  • Kapaʻa High School

Maui Interscholastic League

  • Small School (fewer than 350 students): Maui Preparatory Academy
  • Large School (350 students or more): Kamehameha Schools Maui

Oahu Interscholastic Association

  • Small School (fewer than 1,300 students): Kahuku High & Intermediate School
  • Large School (1,300 students or more): Moanalua High School
2023 HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program: Winning Students

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

  • Tayler Guerrero, Honokaʻa High & Intermediate School
  • Rebecca Tang, Parker School

Interscholastic League of Honolulu

  • Landon Choy, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
  • Kaimana Kau, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
  • Chancen Law, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
  • Jasmine Lianalyn Rocha, Maryknoll School

Kauai Interscholastic Federation

  • Emma Burgess, Kauaʻi High School
  • Hope Newton, Waimea High School

Maui Interscholastic League

  • Kristen Otsubo, Baldwin High School
  • Gabriella Pinheiro, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Oahu Interscholastic Association

  • David Kalili, Nānākuli High & Intermediate School
  • Andrew Lee, Kalani High School
  • Erin Nakamura, Roosevelt High School
  • Aimee Vierra, Kaiser High School
  • Maverick Yasuda, Waipahu High School

To learn more about the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program, visit https://hmsa.com/kaimana.

