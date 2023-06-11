Maui News

US Citizenship Clinic offers help in completing applications, June 24 at MEO

June 11, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
A Citizenship Clinic on June 24 at MEO will help residents fill out the lengthy Citizenship application. The Clinic, sponsored by the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i, Pacific Gateway Center and MEO, is offered at no cost to attendees. US Citizenship and Immigration Services photo

Individuals seeking to gain US citizenship could receive help filling out the application at a Citizenship Clinic, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 24 at Maui Economic Opportunity.

The Citizenship Clinic is sponsored by MEO, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi and Pacific Gateway Center, and is offered without cost to attendees. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St.

Individuals may qualify for US Citizenship if they:

  • are a current lawful permanent resident (Green Card Holder) for 5 years or 3 years if married to a US citizen or are a US National residing in Hawaiʻi for more than 3 months.
  • show good moral character.
  • can pass a reading, writing and civics exam or qualify for an exemption.
Registration and appointments are required. To register, call Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi at 808-380-5235.

Interpreters will be provided as needed.

Sponsored Content

