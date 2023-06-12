VC: USGS/HVO

The eruptive activity at Kīlauea volcano remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within the summit caldera. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, according to today’s update issued by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Multiple minor fountains remain active on the southwestern Halema‘uma‘u crater floor and the vent on the southwest wall of the caldera continues to feed lava onto the westernmost part of the crater floor, the HVO reports.

The agency reports that lava fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset on June 7, but remain up to about 30 feet high.

Active lava and vents cover much of the west half of Halemaʻumaʻu crater in a broad horseshoe around a central uplifted area. An active lava lake is centered within the uplifted area and is fed by a vent in its northeast corner. This feature is the “western lava lake” from prior eruptions that has been reactivated along with a smaller circular pool just southeast of the lake. The surface of the western lake rose approximately 1 meter overnight, probably due to construction of a levee around the pond. All previously active lava features in the eastern portion of Halemaʻumaʻu now appear to be stagnant.

Kīlauea volcano Live Stream.

The eruption at Kīlauea’s summit is occurring within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Hazards include Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountains that will fall downwind of the fissure vents and dust the ground within a few hundred meters (yards) of the vent(s). Residents and visitors should minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation.

“Other significant hazards also remain around Kīlauea caldera from Halemaʻumaʻu crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public. This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of Kīlauea caldera rim surrounding Halemaʻumaʻu crater, an area that has been closed to the public since late 2007,” the HVO reports.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to issue daily Kīlauea volcano updates until further notice. Additional messages will be issued as needed.