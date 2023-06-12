Maui News

VIDOE: Kīlauea lava fountains remain about 30 feet high

June 12, 2023, 12:22 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

VC: USGS/HVO

The eruptive activity at Kīlauea volcano remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within the summit caldera. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, according to today’s update issued by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Multiple minor fountains remain active on the southwestern Halema‘uma‘u crater floor and the vent on the southwest wall of the caldera continues to feed lava onto the westernmost part of the crater floor, the HVO reports.

The agency reports that lava fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset on June 7, but remain up to about 30 feet high. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Active lava and vents cover much of the west half of Halemaʻumaʻu crater in a broad horseshoe around a central uplifted area. An active lava lake is centered within the uplifted area and is fed by a vent in its northeast corner. This feature is the “western lava lake” from prior eruptions that has been reactivated along with a smaller circular pool just southeast of the lake.  The surface of the western lake rose approximately 1 meter overnight, probably due to construction of a levee around the pond. All previously active lava features in the eastern portion of Halemaʻumaʻu now appear to be stagnant.

Kīlauea volcano Live Stream. VC: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory /YouTube

The eruption at Kīlauea’s summit is occurring within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Hazards include Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountains that will fall downwind of the fissure vents and dust the ground within a few hundred meters (yards) of the vent(s). Residents and visitors should minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Other significant hazards also remain around Kīlauea caldera from Halemaʻumaʻu crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public. This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of Kīlauea caldera rim surrounding Halemaʻumaʻu crater, an area that has been closed to the public since late 2007,” the HVO reports. 

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to issue daily Kīlauea volcano updates until further notice. Additional messages will be issued as needed.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Dwayne The Rock Johnson Drops In At Maui Powerhouse Gym In Kihei Makes Lasting Impression 2Rare Quadruply Lensed Supernova Discovered Using Data From Observatory On Hawaiʻi Island 3Two Mil Athletes On Maui Awarded Hmsa Scholarships 4Macc Presents 32nd Annual Ki Hoʻalu Festival Free Concert Livestream 5Lava Fountaining Decreases Since Kilauea Eruption Onset But Still As High As 30 Feet 6Hokuleʻa Greeted By Hundreds At Auke Bay In Juneau Alaska