An Evening with Wooden Wave, artist talk story event, June 22
Small Town * Big Art presents an Evening with Wooden Wave at the Wailuku Public Library on June 22, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. The event is free. RSVP is available online.
Artists Matthew Kawika Ortiz and Roxanne Ortiz are a husband-and-wife creative duo who paint under the name Wooden Wave. Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, they draw upon Hawaiian values and concepts to present them in a contemporary visual context.
Following three months of Wailuku-based community engagement, this team is currently creating wayfinding public artwork that celebrates the history, culture and sense of place of this ahupuaʻa — which is currently being installed at the active Wailuku Garage construction zone.
The public is invited to meet the artists in person, enjoy a slideshow of their past work and learn about their process for developing the Wailuku Garage wayfinding artwork, which opens to the public on Sept. 1, 2023.