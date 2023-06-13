Hurricane preparedness.

American Medical Response reminds citizens of Maui County to be prepared during hurricane season, which started on June 1, and runs through November.

“Hurricanes and tropical storms can happen anytime and anywhere, so it is important to be prepared before they occur. Take time to make sure you and your family are ready should a natural disaster affect your home or community,” according to AMR administrators.

“National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a more active hurricane season than in year’s past,” said Mona Arcinas, operations manager of AMR Maui County. “It is important for individuals and families to be prepared with a disaster supply kit, an evacuation plan and a family communication plan in place.”

For the 2023 season, 4 to 7 tropical cyclones are predicted for the Central Pacific hurricane region. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones. Tropical cyclones include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes.

Arcinas identified several important actions to take to prepare for hurricane season, with the following recommendations for a comprehensive supply kit and emergency plans to discuss with household members.

Disaster Supply Kit

Water – one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food, including food for your pets

Manual can opener for food

Seasonal clothing and bedding

Battery powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

Plastic sheeting for shelter and duct tape to keep it in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities – ensure all family members know how to turn off electricity, gas and water to your home

Local maps

Cellphone with charger, inverter or solar charger

Evacuation Plan

Write down the location of shelters, a friend’s home in another town or a motel – including addresses, phone numbers and travel or evacuation routes

Identify important documents, irreplaceable personal mementos, medications and pet supplies to collect on short notice and take with you

Family Communications Plan

Establish an out-of-town friend or relative to serve as family contact – after a disaster it’s often easier to call long distance outside of the disaster area

Create a contact schedule for your family to follow to maximize battery life of cell phones

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit www.ready.gov.