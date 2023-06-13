Maui News

US Coast Guard responds to medical emergency at Molokini Crater

June 13, 2023, 3:36 PM HST
Molokini Crater. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The US Coast Guard responded to a medical emergency off Molokini Crater on Tuesday morning.

A 70-year-old female passenger was found unresponsive while snorkeling and was quickly brought back onboard the passenger vessel Ocean Odyssey. Although she regained consciousness, a Coast Guard crew on Maui medevaced the woman for further care.

Watchstanders with Sector Honolulu received the distress call regarding the injured passenger at approximately 10:51 a.m.

Station Maui immediately diverted one of their Response Boat-Medium crews and successfully transferred the patient within 15-minutes. The passenger was then handed over to local medical professionals at the Kīhei Boat Ramp.

“The US Coast Guard remains committed to safeguarding the maritime community and responding promptly to emergencies at sea,” said Lt. Kristen Kam, the public affairs officer for District 14. “We extend our gratitude to the maritime community and personnel onboard the Ocean Odyssey for their swift and effective actions during this incident.”

