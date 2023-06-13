United States Post Office, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The US Postal Service is hosting job fairs on June 15 at the Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina and Wailuku Post Offices. USPS officials hope to hire 47 new employees to fill positions as clerks and carriers on the Valley Isle.

The positions, which offer starting pay from $24.92 to 25.06/hour (includes COLA), will be located at various Maui postal facilities.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay,” said USPS Workforce Planning Specialist Naupaka Hanchett. “As outlined in our USPS Delivering for America plan, we’re modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers. “In order to do that, we need motivated, dedicated people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation, to serve as the vital lifeline between our local communities and the outside world.

The Job Fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at:

Kahului Post Office138 South Puʻunēnē Ave, Kahului

Kihei Post Office1254 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei

Lahaina Post Office1760 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

Wailuku Post Office250 Imi Kala St, Wailuku

USPS personnel will be onsite at the above job fairs to answer questions, assist potential applicants and provide detailed information about available positions. Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.