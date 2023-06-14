

















Michelle L. Drewyer was sworn in as a Circuit Court Judge in the Second Circuit on Maui, Tuesday.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Richard Bissen, Jr. who is now Maui Mayor. This was Governor Josh Green’s first judicial appointment.

Michelle L. Drewyer received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Michigan University in 1986 and her Juris Doctor degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, in 1991. She started her legal career on Maui later that year as a deputy prosecuting attorney, subsequently became a deputy public defender, and then spent 20 years in private practice.

She has experience across District, Family and Circuit courts in both criminal and civil law including as a per diem judge in the Family and District courts for the Second Circuit.

With her confirmation by the Hawaiʻi Senate in April, Gov. Green reports the Maui Circuit Court achieves full gender parity, with two female and two male judges. The number of state court judges and justices overall is now equally split, with 40 sitting female judges and justices and 40 sitting male judges and justices.