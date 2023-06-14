Kūikawā. PC: courtesy.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center welcomes Kūikawā, a young trio from Maui, to Kama‘āina Nights on June 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Formed in 2016 through the Institute of Hawaiian Music at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Kūikawā is comprised of Joshua Kulhavy-Sutherland on guitar, James Koakāne Mattos on ‘ukulele, and Lukela Kanae on bass. All are welcome to come down to QKC to enjoy free entertainment for the entire ‘ohana featuring tracks from their first album, Kū I Ka Wā, and more.

“We strive to share our love and passion for Hawaiian music with all we meet,” said group members. “Each of us is born and raised on the island of Maui and we have a deep love, appreciation, and kuleana (privilege) to this place we call home.”

“We love featuring homegrown talent at QKC,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “It’s all community and culture at QKC and Kama‘āina Nights is a perfect way for us to showcase both.”

In partnership with Pacific Media Group, the Kama‘āina Nights concert series will be held on the third Friday of every month.