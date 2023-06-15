Six rusted and corroded field lights must be replaced at Keōpūolani Regional Park. PC: County of Maui.

Emergency repairs of rusted and corroded field lights has forced the closure of nearly five acres at the 110 acre Keōpūolani Regional Park in Central Maui.

Due to safety hazards from six rusted and corroded field lights, two softball fields, one soccer field, parts of two walking paths and a portion of a parking lot in the lower level of the park were closed June 13.

Keōpūolani Regional Park’s two playgrounds, Hui Aloha Playground Communication Board, skate park, picnic areas, restrooms and most of its walking paths, parking lots and sports fields remain open, according to an update issued by the County of Maui.

Field light safety hazards and replacement work temporarily shut down about 4.4 acres of the regional park’s 110 acres. PC: County of Maui.

A contractor is being sought to replace the 90-foot-tall lights from June 19 to June 23, 2023. Bids on the county request for proposals are due Friday, June 16.

The emergency project has an expedited schedule due to safety hazards that the damage presents.

After a parkgoer notified the county Department of Parks and Recreation earlier this year about the lights, a consultant was hired to inspect the area.

The inspection was finished late last week, and the report warned of safety hazards for six lights near Ball Field 2, Ball Field 3, Soccer Field 5, a section of the Soccer Field 5 parking lot and sections of the lower walking path.

Parkgoers are asked to use the available areas of the large park and avoid the closed portion.