

























The Queen Kaʻahumanu Center announced updates regarding two retail shops. Ekolu Music & Apparel at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center has entered into a long-term lease after a successful opening in November 2022; and fellow retailer, Football Fanatics is moving to a 5,000 square-foot flagship store at the former site of Champs.

Football Fanatics moves to the bigger space later this month, with a soft opening set for June 29.

The shop, which features NFL teams products, first opened at the center in October 2022.

“In less than one month after opening, we knew we were going to outsell our space,” said owner Ron Jackson. “And now with a space five times as large, we’ll have a game viewing area with theatre seats, bar stools, and look forward to being able to offer apparel very soon.”

Football Fanatics is unique in that they offer every product for all 32 NFL teams. They also have two distribution warehouse locations on O‘ahu and Wailuku, Maui so shoppers can order in-store and receive online shipments in two to three business days rather than waiting one to two weeks if orders were being fulfilled out of state, according to owners.

Fellow retailer, Ekolu Music & Apparel initially opened at QKC in November 2022 with a commitment for a six-month lease and within a few months, decided to extend their lease, according to a mall update.























“We could see how much love our fans from all over Hawai‘i and the world have for Ekolu,” said Lukela Keala, owner and lead singer of Ekolu. “Now we can meet fans from all over the world throughout the year and be the ‘must-stop shop’ before they head back home to wherever they are from.”

Aside from enjoying regular jam sessions, Ekolu Music & Apparel has been a popular stop for logo gear including hats, long sleeve dri-fit shirts, t-shirts, and their music like their 12th album coming out soon.

“We are so excited to see tenants like Football Fanatics and Ekolu Music & Apparel not only thrive at QKC, but grow,” said Georgianne “Gigi” Brown, QKC’s local leasing manager. “We look forward to having them as our QKC ʻohana for years to come.”