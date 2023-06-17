The Office of the Mayor is accepting applications for the Independent Nomination Board, an all-volunteer board responsible for recruiting, selecting, and determining nominees for appointment to more than 40 County of Maui boards and commissions.

The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. June 29.

The Independent Nomination Board was established under a charter amendment approved last year. The INB requires one community member from each County Council residency area/district.

More information about the Independent Nomination Board and the application form are available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/167/Boards-Commissions.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Office of the Mayor, c/o Boards and Commissions, 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793. Applications must be received by the deadline of June 29.

For additional information, call 808-270-7855.