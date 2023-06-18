Father of the Year Awardees Isaac de la Nux (left), and Eddie Domingo (right)

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. recently held the 16th Annual Celebration of Fathers, Hoʻolauleʻa O Nā Mākuakāne, to honor the critical role fathers and male caregivers provide to keiki and the community.

Two fathers were recognized for the 2023 Aloha-Father of the Year Award by the Hawaiʻi State Commission on Fatherhood, Isaac de la Nux and Eddie Domingo.

(L to R) Maui Family Support Services Program Supervisor, Kawika Mattos; Isaac de la Nux, Father of the Year Awardee; and his wife, Konane de la Nux.

Organizers described de la Nux as “a selfless individual who strives to set a good example as a son, brother, father, uncle, friend, and husband.” He works full-time as an Adult Correctional Officer, and in his free time, he speaks to children in schools across Maui about the prison system and how their choices, good or bad will impact their lives.

(L to R): Maui Family Support Services CEO, Edel Baguio-Larena; MFSS Program Supervisor, Kawika Mattos; Eddie Domingo, Father of the Year Awardee; and his wife, Alex Domingo.

Event organizers described Domingo as “a protective, supportive, nurturing, empathetic, loving father and husband.” He raised two Eagle Scouts and was an Assistant Scout Master while working full-time at Fairmont Kea Lani. He has supported the early childhood education field for more than 19 years by volunteering in many events and fundraisers in the community and schools.

The event, held on June 3, 2023 at the Cameron Center Courtyard in Wailuku, was sponsored by the Hawaiʻi State Commission on Fatherhood, the US Department of Education-Native Hawaiian Education Program and the County of Maui.

The event included a Proclamation by Mayor Bissen, presented by his representative, giveaways for fathers, families, and keiki, activities for the kids and information about community resources.

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families on Maui. The agency has provided more than 42 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County.

Maui Family Support Services promotes healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. The prime directive is to utilize collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi.