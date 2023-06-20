Woodfired Pizza at Olivine. PC: PRNewsfoto/Grand Wailea

The Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, debuts its newly reimagined dining concept, Olivine, today. This comes following the recent refresh of four additional onsite culinary venues, and a property-wide revamp of the resort’s rooms, suites and exclusive Napua private lounge.

The opening of Olivine spurs the next phase of the refresh, including a full renovation of the resort’s flagship Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa dining venue, followed by the debut of Grand Wailea’s reimagined spa in the coming year.

Olivine specializes in coastal Italian cuisine prepared with local ingredients, as well as craft cocktails and an expansive wine list.

“We are incredibly excited to share this new dining experience with our guests,” said JP Oliver, managing director, Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. “The resort’s property-wide refresh has given us the opportunity to reimagine the Grand Wailea experience, and Olivine is a perfect example of how that will manifest in our food and beverage programming. We’ve been highly meticulous during this process to ensure that every change we implement aligns with our commitment to a retreat grounded in harmony, and we couldn’t be happier to see it come to life for our guests.”

Olivine at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort PC: PRNewsfoto/Grand Wailea

Olivine is located in the oceanfront venue that formerly housed Bistro Molokini. The space has a new look inspired by its namesake mineral, which is shaped by the steady flow of lava. The reimagined space is the work of Tihany Design.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to Olivine, and look forward to sharing the hard work that’s gone into creating this one-of-a-kind experience at Grand Wailea,” said Executive Chef Ryan Urig, Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. “The new concept brings the best of Maui ingredients to the art of Italian cuisine, and the result is a menu that beautifully showcases our island’s sustainably sourced seafood, while evoking a sense of place. We can’t wait for guests to experience the best of Maui and beyond at this new concept.”

The Italian menu features handmade pastas by Chef Michele di Bari of Sale Pepe, and authentic dishes incorporating local produce and seafood sourced from Hawaiʻi-based, sustainable aquaculture operation Blue Ocean Mariculture.

To highlight the array of herbs grown on property by the resort’s Head Landscaper Jim Heid, the menu includes a seasonal initiative that infuses them into menu items, olive oils, cocktails and more to reflect the bounty provided by the resort’s lush vegetation.

Olivine at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort PC: PRNewsfoto/Grand Wailea

Signature menu items include Molokaʻi sweet potato ravioli with lemon almond pesto, cacio e pepe prepared with tonnarelli, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepper and caviar, Hawaiian Kanpachi crudo plated with aged pancetta, smoky Romanesco, candied kumquats and ogo, and a selection of woodfired pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients.

Olivine shifts from a vibrant, airy daytime eatery to an atmospheric, sultry dining spot in the evening. By day, guests savor signature dishes such as housemade pizzas and ‘ahi salad, while night brings Blue Ocean seafood dishes and fresh pastas. A selection of dinner-specific craft cocktails and a sommelier-curated master wine list become available with the setting sun, enabling guests to experience menus that are tailored to the time of day.

Olivine opens to the public on June 20, 2023, and is available for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., intermezzo 3 to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome; however, reservations are encouraged and can be made HERE.