Chef Chris Kajioka. (file) Courtesy photo.

Mana Up and Hawaiian Airlines announces Season 3 of a live-streamed Meet the Makers series, bringing six new experiences highlighting Hawaiʻi-based companies and their unique products. The series kicks off with an episode highlighting Duke Kahanamoku, plus an episode featuring Maui Nui Venison and award-winning Chef Chris Kajioka.

Maui Nui Venison. File photo courtesy: Maui Nui Venison

Starting June 22, interactive and live-streamed episodes will become available. The episodes are free to view and are offered through October, leading up to Mana Up’s live-broadcast Showcase in November.

Meet the Makers / Season 3 – Duke event.

Entrepreneurs will share their inspiration for the products and viewers will learn more about Duke’s influence on Hawaiʻi. The series will also include a sneak peek into the Made in Hawaiʻi Festival, which returns to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center in August.

Episodes also include Mana Up alumni companies: Maui Nui Venison, Vitalitea Hawai’i, Kaua‘i Sweet Shoppe, and Sweet Land Farm.

From grilling Hawai‘i-style to healthy pau hana mixology, the series offers a glimpse into Hawai‘i’s culture and thriving product industry.

Kauaʻi Sweet Shoppe / Chloe Blake. PC: Meet the Makers

Meet the Makers Season 3 Live-stream Schedule:

All episodes will stream live at 5 p.m. HST.

Thursday, June 22 – Making Waves : Honoring Duke Kahanamoku introduces viewers to four local companies part of the first-ever Mana Up x Duke Kahanamoku product collaboration celebrating the Olympic swimmer and legendary surfer, and the stories behind them.

: Honoring Duke Kahanamoku introduces viewers to four local companies part of the first-ever Mana Up x Duke Kahanamoku product collaboration celebrating the Olympic swimmer and legendary surfer, and the stories behind them. Thursday, July 13 – Summer BBQ : Hawai‘i Style will highlight Maui Nui Venison , a company offering locally sourced venison products. Viewers will learn to grill up healthy local-style recipes using Maui Nui Venison products perfect for a summer time BBQ or pāʻina.

: Hawai‘i Style will highlight , a company offering locally sourced venison products. Viewers will learn to grill up healthy local-style recipes using Maui Nui Venison products perfect for a summer time BBQ or pāʻina. Thursday, Aug/ 17 – Made in Hawai‘i Festival Sneak Peek will take viewers behind-the-scenes to get a first look at one of Oʻahu’s largest marketplace events of the year! Meet the local makers and artisans at this year’s festival held at the Honolulu Convention Center.

will take viewers behind-the-scenes to get a first look at one of Oʻahu’s largest marketplace events of the year! Meet the local makers and artisans at this year’s festival held at the Honolulu Convention Center. Thursday, Sept. 7 – Healthy Hawai‘i Pau Hana is an episode highlighting Maui-based company Vitalitea Hawai‘i. Viewers will get to shake up healthy mocktails using Vitalitea Hawai‘i kombucha products.

Emma and Eric / Sweet Land Farm. PC: Meet the Makers.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Fall Entertaining in the Islands brings viewers to Sweet Land Farm on the North Shore of Oʻahu. Founders, Eric and Emma will offer a live-streamed tour of their goat farm, plus they’ll share how to make the ultimate entertaining spread using their goat dairy products from cheeses to caramel.

in the Islands brings viewers to Sweet Land Farm on the North Shore of Oʻahu. Founders, Eric and Emma will offer a live-streamed tour of their goat farm, plus they’ll share how to make the ultimate entertaining spread using their goat dairy products from cheeses to caramel. Thursday, Oct. 19 – Hawaiian Holiday Baking is the finale episode of season three featuring Kaua‘i Sweet Shoppe. Viewers will learn to bake sweet treats with founder and baker, Chloe Blake using their Hawaiian caramels and other confectioneries made with locally sourced ingredients.

The livestream audience can bring the virtual experience to life by purchasing special featured products including new releases and limited-edition sets, available for purchase at www.houseofmanaup.com/meet-the-makers.

During each episode, viewers will have the opportunity to enter to win one of two prizes: a special gift set from the featured maker and 15,000 HawaiianMiles.