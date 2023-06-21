PC: County of Maui – screen grab from committee meeting (File: June 9, 2023)

The Maui County Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss and receive input on Bill 49 (2023)—which, if approved, would add a 0.5% surcharge on the 4% state general excise tax.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura made the announcement, saying the general excise tax fund will only be used toward housing infrastructure—including water, drainage, sewer, water reuse, waste disposal and waste treatment systems that connect to county infrastructure, as well as pedestrian paths or sidewalks on a county road near or around a public school.

If approved, the tax surcharge will be levied beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

“We understand that some community members are unable to attend the committee meetings during the day, so we would like to create another opportunity for public testimony in the evening,” said Sugimura, who is the council’s vice-chair. “I would like to ensure that we’ve done everything possible to give our community a voice in this matter prior to taking action on this legislation.”

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

Legislation and other supporting documents are also accessible via the meeting agendas. For more information, email [email protected] or contact the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7838.