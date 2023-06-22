Twenty youth filled Maui Economic Opportunity’s classroom on Oct. 5, 2022, for the final day of the two-day Teen Financial Literacy course. A two-day summer class is scheduled for July 10 and 11 at MEO, 99 Mahalani St.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s popular Teen Financial Literacy Workshop will be held in-person July 10 and 11 at MEO in Wailuku.

The two-session program, offered through MEO’s Business Development Center, covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and its importance and more. The overarching goal of the workshop is to provide youths with the skills, tools and knowledge to make sound financial decisions and a foundation to help them achieve their life goals.

The workshop is offered without cost to attendees and is geared for students from intermediate to high school. The sessions run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and will be held in-person at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

To register for the workshop, go to https://form.jotform.com/211266480815152 or call 808-243-4347 or email [email protected].

The Maui County Office of Economic Development is providing funding for the workshop.