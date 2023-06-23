The Maui Police Department celebrated the 11th class of C.S.I. Camp graduates on Friday, June 23. The 10 participants completed 40 hours of instruction during the week-long program.

The selected participants included juniors and seniors from seven different high schools (Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy, Kīhei Charter, Kamehameha Maui, King Kekaulike, Maui Preparatory Academy, Maui High, and ʻIolani School) representing three islands (Maui, Hawaiʻi, Oʻahu).

To qualify for the program, students submitted an application packet, including an essay, and a letter of reference from a teacher. They also participated in a 15-minute interview. Police say this procedure allows students to experience an admission process similar to what they may encounter throughout their working careers, including an evaluation after completing the program.

The camp was offered to participants at no cost and is hosted by the Maui Police Department annually, with 2020 being the exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the C.S.I. Camp is to have a program that invites students to learn more about law enforcement-related careers while inspiring them to appreciate their continuing studies in science classes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Topics included crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence identification, documentation, and collection, testing for blood and seized drugs, fingerprints, cybercrimes, impression evidence, pathology (including witnessing an autopsy), polygraph, and mass casualty events.

A total of 30-guest presenters, including instructors from the Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department, Maui Prosecutors Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Evidence Response Team, offered hands-on demonstrations to camp attendees.

Students had “working lunches” while learning about educational opportunities, such as the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College (AAS Administration of Justice and BAS Applied Business & Information Technology programs) and Grand Canyon University (Forensic Science undergraduate and graduate degree programs).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Once proficient in the standard crime scene investigation methods and techniques learned, the students were tasked with processing mock crime scenes, presenting their unique crime scenes to the rest of the group, and testifying in mock court regarding their documentation and evidence-handling procedures.

The Maui Prosecutors Office coordinated sessions in the Wailuku Courthouse, which included witnessing judicial proceedings, and practicing courtroom testimony as forensic experts by having students testify on the stand in mock court fashion with questions from prosecutors relating to the crime scenes processed during the week.