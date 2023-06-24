Maui News

Jason Gilbert named Lahaina Junior Golf Associationʻs executive director

June 24, 2023, 7:57 PM HST
Born and raised in northern California, he has played golf since he was 3 years-old. (PC: Lahaina Junior Golf Association )

Lahaina Junior Golf Association’s Board of Directors has selected Jason Gilbert as its new executive director effective this month. The nonprofit association serves west Maui to cultivate a passion for golf amongst youth and build a community of athletes that includes nearly 100 student golfers.

Gilbert’s responsibilities include expansion of the association’s fundraising and sponsorship programs, managing coaches, serving as tournament director during the July through December season and scholarship program management. 

“Jason will inspire the love of golf amongst west Maui keiki and will lead our plans to optimize our programs, continually improve service to members and their families, and share the love of golf and its best practices,” said Joel Navarro, Lahaina Junior Golf Association Board president. 

Gilbert is also a realtor with Coldwell Banker Island Properties and works in sales at Sea Maui Charters. Born and raised in northern California, he has played golf since he was 3 years old.  He was an active member in junior golf associations throughout his childhood and became a clinic instructor to youth at age 12.

Gilbert served as a golf pro at California Resorts, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Northern California Golf Association where he was a tournament administrator. As a member of Youth on Course, he helped to administer and promote a youth caddie program and supported the scholarship program.

Gilbert served as Head Girls Golf Coach at Stevenson School in Pebble Beach for more than a decade, leading the team to strong finishes and winning multiple league titles. 

