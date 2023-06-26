J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

The J. Walter Cameron Center celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of service to the Maui community. Since its establishment in 1973, the Cameron Center has been a catalyst for change, amplifying, incubating and supporting social services throughout Maui County.

The J. Walter Cameron Center currently houses 22 resident nonprofit agencies that collectively serve over 50,000 residents through more than 150 programs. The Cameron Center’s central location in Wailuku serves as a vital resource hub for individuals and families in need.

To commemorate this milestone, the J. Walter Cameron Center will host a 50th anniversary celebration on Aug. 17, 2023, at the Cameron Center’s Kahalawai Courtyard. The public event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and is open to the entire community.

Activities include live music by Maui Pops, hula performances, local food vendors, keiki activities, and free giveaways. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore informational tables set up by resident agencies, providing insight into the wide range of programs and services available.

In addition to the festivities, a silent auction will be held, offering attendees a chance to bid on unique items donated by local businesses. Proceeds from the silent auction will directly support the J. Walter Cameron Center’s ongoing efforts to enhance the lives of low-income Maui residents and raise awareness of the social programs and services provided by its resident nonprofit agencies.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 50 years of serving the Maui community,” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the J. Walter Cameron Center. “This event honors the dedication and collaboration of our staff, board members, community partners, and donors. Together, we will continue to empower individuals, strengthen our community, and build a brighter future for all.”

Some of the programs social service agencies support by the J. Walter Cameron Center include: Alu Like, Inc.; American Red Cross; Best Life Ohana Of Maui (BLOOM); Exertus Financial; Hale Mahaolu-Home Ownership & Counseling; Hui No Ke Ola Pono; Kimokeo Foundation; Maui Community Mental Health; Maui County Office on Aging; Maui Family Support Services; Maui Facilities Engineering Leadership Counsel; Maui Mediation Services; Maui Pops Orchestra; Maui United Way; Mauliola Pharmacy; Mental Health America of Maui County; M.E.O. Kāhi Kamaliʻi

Na Keiki O Emalia; Pacific Cancer Foundation; Safety Services Hawaiʻi; and Speak Out & Up Law.

For more information, visit the J. Walter Cameron Center’s website at www.jwcameroncenter.org.