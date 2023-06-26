Maui News

Service trip at Haleakalā plant nursery, July 11

June 26, 2023, 6:46 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Silversword greenhouse at Haleakalā National Park. Photo courtesy National Park Service.

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park hosts a service activity at the national park’s plant nursery in the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.  

Participants will help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse.

Reservations are required.  Call or text 808-927-3288 for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Purebred Fisherman Opens New Store At Maui Mall Village 2Former Mayor Kalo Farmers Selected For New Board To Steward Water In East Maui 3Donations To Needed To Support July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular In Lahaina 4Photos 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade Winners Outstanding Entries 5Gov Greens Intent To Veto List Includes 11 Bills From 2023 Legislative Session 6Rep Jill Tokuda Introduces Bill To Increase Quality Quantity Of Locally Grown Food