Service trip at Haleakalā plant nursery, July 11
The Friends of Haleakalā National Park hosts a service activity at the national park’s plant nursery in the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants will help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse.
Reservations are required. Call or text 808-927-3288 for more information.
