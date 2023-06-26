Silversword greenhouse at Haleakalā National Park. Photo courtesy National Park Service.

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park hosts a service activity at the national park’s plant nursery in the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park on July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants will help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse.

Reservations are required. Call or text 808-927-3288 for more information.