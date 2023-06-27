Common Ground documentary (2023) – Tribeca premiere preview clip. VC: Common Ground

Common Ground, the latest documentary from eco directing/producing husband and wife team Josh and Rebecca Tickell, will screen at the Maui Film Festival on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

The film was honored with the prestigious Human/Nature Award. It made a World Premiere at the Tribeca Film in June.

The film is entertaining, a how-to primer for regenerative agriculture and a powerful call to action to fix our food system, according to promotional material.

“The film is a hopeful and uplifting story featuring the pioneers of the ‘Regenerative Movement’ who produce tremendous quantities of nutritionally dense food and are working to balance the climate—all while bringing our entire ecosystem back to life,” according to the film announcement.

The film explores how Americans from different walks of life, different political backgrounds and different parts of the country share one thing in common—the very soil beneath their feet. The film investigates the power of “regenerative” farming systems—from large to small scale farmers who are the champions of soil health as the key to unlocking more (and healthier) food to feed America and the world.

Common Ground features appearances and narration by Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, Ian Somerhalder and Woody Harrelson. It is the highly anticipated follow up film to Kiss the Ground, also directed by the Tickell’s, which is narrated by Woody Harrelson and which won more than 75 film festival awards before being seen by more than 100 million viewers on major streaming platforms globally.

Somerhalder, who Executive Produced, as well as appears in, and narrates part of Common Ground said in the release, “I am 100% behind this film and its mission because it shows that we can make our farmers profitable, fix America’s health crisis and balance our carbon emissions by just healing the soil – this is the answer. It’s just that simple.”

The Tickell’s produced Common Ground under their Big Picture Ranch banner and select rights are currently available. The film is Produced by Rebecca and Josh Tickell and Eric Dillon, written by the Tickell’s along with Johnny O’Hara, and Executive Produced by Bill and Laurie Benenson, Jan Ellison Baszucki, John Paul DeJoria, Pamela Green, Annie Roney, and Ian Somerhalder, and Co-Produced by Paul Cohen, Ryland Engelhart, Finian Makepeace, and John Roulac. Composed by Kirby Fairchild (formerly of Modest Mouse) and Jacob Snider.