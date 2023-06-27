Maui Business

MEO sets up shop on the west side twice a month

June 27, 2023, 10:30 AM HST
PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity has begun operating out of the Lahaina Civic Center two times a month to improve access to clients on the west side. Community Services staff will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. 

Information and access to all MEO’s programs will be available, as well as hiring inquiries. The west side outreach began on June 13 with the second monthly visit set for June 27.

“We wanted to make it easier for West Maui residents to access our array of programs, including rental and energy assistance and employment and kupuna programs,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “Hopefully, these visits will reduce trips over the Pali.”

For more information about the west-side visits, contact Community Services at 808-249-2970.

