Maui News

Olowalu fire burns 120 acres, now 80% contained, all roads are OPEN

June 28, 2023, 9:54 AM HST
* Updated June 28, 9:58 AM
Olowalu fire (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.

Update: 9:44 a.m., June 28, 2023

A brush fire in Olowalu has burned 120 acres since it first started on Tuesday afternoon, and was 80% contained by Wednesday morning. Fire crews continue work today to secure the perimeter.

Strong winds and low visibility due to heavy smoke forced the closure of the Honoapiʻilani Highway for about two hours from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m., Tuesday. A second closure occurred Tuesday evening between 7:07 to 9:51 p.m. due to a tree on fire and the removal of a downed tree from the roadway.  All roads have remained open since Tuesday evening just before 10 p.m.

County officials say the area of light brush that burned is mauka of Olowalu General Store and encompasses both sides of Olowalu Stream.

Five engine companies, an emergency call-back crew and a relief tanker responded to the fire, along with two helicopters that operated until nightfall Tuesday. The Maui Fire Department was assisted by water tankers and heavy equipment provided by Goodfellow Bros., West Maui Land Co. and Alpha Construction.

Fire crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day Wednesday to continue securing the fire perimeter and extinguishing hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update: 6:30 a.m., June 28, 2023

Maui fire crews worked overnight to battle a stubborn fire in Olowalu where 100 acres had burned by nightfall on Tuesday.  Strong winds and heavy smoke forced the closure of the road for about two hours from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m.  A second closure of the Honoapiʻilani Highway occurred from 7:07 to 9:51 p.m., due to a tree on fire and the removal of a downed tree from the roadway.  The fire was 50% contained at last report. 

  • Olowalu fire near general store (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
  • Olowalu fire near general store (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
  • Olowalu fire near general store (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
  • Olowalu fire visible from Kula (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
  • Olowalu fire (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
  • Olowalu fire (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
  • Olowalu fire (6.27.23). PC: Courtesy.
