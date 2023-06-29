

















The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a Hana Lima Career Exploration Summer Program, sponsored by the Native Hawaiian Education Association.

The program is designed for students to spend two weeks gaining knowledge about a specific chosen career field. It is open to all 2023 high school graduates and high school students who will graduate in 2024 and 2025.

The session runs from Monday, July 10 th to Wednesday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. daily.

The program is free, class supplies and lunch are provided, and transportation is provided for students who live in Kīhei, Lahaina, and Upcountry.

Courses to choose from include: car detailing, car repair, construction – carpentry and painting, culinary arts – basic cookery and baking, disciplines of tattoo artist and art design, entrepreneurship – business development, esthetics – facials/nails and eyelashes, exploration of creative media, and lāʻau lapa‘au and agriculture.

“This summer program invites 2023 high school graduates as well as juniors and seniors to invest in their futures,” said Mark Malone, one of the program coordinators. “All those completing the program receive a valid industry credential and one college credit in employment. Perhaps even more important, these young people will learn life success strategies that will prepare them for the workforce in their chosen pathway and tools of their trade that they can use for future work opportunities.”

Link to registration form https://go.hawaii.edu/dSX.