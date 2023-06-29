Monique R. Ibarra.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers announced today that Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra has resigned to assume the position of chief executive officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center on Oʻahu. Ibarra will succeed Nanci Kreidman, DVAC CEO and co-founder, who announced her retirement, effective June 30, according to a news release announcement.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to work at Ka Hale A Ke Ola and see our hardworking staff help individuals and families break the cycle of homelessness and gain stability and self-sufficiency in permanent housing,” Ibarra said. “Domestic violence often contributes to homelessness, and this new position is an opportunity to continue my work in helping individuals and families in need.”

To ensure a smooth transition and provide ample time for the Board of Directors to search for new leadership, Ibarra will continue to serve as the Executive Director at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers through July and August. This two-month period will allow for an orderly transfer of responsibilities and a comprehensive selection process for her successor. In the interim, DVAC will be led by Board President Vera Wright who will serve as acting CEO with ongoing assistance of DVAC executive staff.

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Board Chairperson Helen “Kit” Hart said, “The board greatly appreciates Monique’s invaluable contributions to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers and wishes her much success in her new role as chief executive officer of the Domestic Violence Action Center. It won’t be easy to fill her shoes, but the board will diligently seek a new, highly qualified executive director to continue our agency’s important work of curbing homelessness on Maui.”

Ibarra will assume her responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of DVAC in September 2023. “Her decision to take on this vital leadership role reflects her ongoing commitment to helping individuals and families in need, particularly those affected by domestic violence,” according to the news release.

Ibarra has served as KHAKO executive director since March 2016. The agency has an annual budget of more than $6 million. Ibarra has led the agency in its work to increase homeless service programs, add shelter space and increase Maui’s low-income housing inventory.

Last year, Ka Hale A Ke Ola served 327 families in shelter, including 260 children. The agency served 37,649 meals. Eighty-seven local households completed the journey from homelessness into permanent housing. Twenty-two veterans were served, and KHAKO took in 6,501 calls and walk-ins for service assistance. The agency’s Hale Hoʻola Medical Respite Shelter housed 22 clients in 2022.

As part of the agency’s commitment to prevent homelessness, its rental assistance program provided $492,275 to 94 families and individuals in 2022.