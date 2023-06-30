Maui Arts & Entertainment

MAPA’s Summer Musical Theatre Camp presents Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.

June 30, 2023, 8:18 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Finding Nemo Jr. cast

Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Summer Musical Theatre Camp production of Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. opened Thursday night.

The production is based on the beloved Pixar film and features a vibrant underwater world with an entire youth cast. 

There are a total of 10 performances planned through July 9 at MAPA’s Living Room theater (2050 Main St 3rd floor, Wailuku). 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seating is limited and all but one performance night was sold out at last report. Information on tickets is available at mauiacademy.org.  

The production is directed by Hoku Pavao with musical direction by Kirsten Otterson.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Closed Near Honolua Bay At Kapalua Plantation Estates Due To Brush Fire 2Piʻilani Highway Closed Due To Brush Fire In Kihei 3Maui Couple Awarded For Personal Commitments To Highway Clean Up 4Monique Ibarra Resigns As Director Of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers On Maui 5Kahului Airport Busier Than Usual Following Flight Cancelations Caused Delays From Olowalu Fire 63000 Customers Without Power In Kihei On Maui