Finding Nemo Jr. cast

Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Summer Musical Theatre Camp production of Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. opened Thursday night.

The production is based on the beloved Pixar film and features a vibrant underwater world with an entire youth cast.

There are a total of 10 performances planned through July 9 at MAPA’s Living Room theater (2050 Main St 3rd floor, Wailuku).

Seating is limited and all but one performance night was sold out at last report. Information on tickets is available at mauiacademy.org.

The production is directed by Hoku Pavao with musical direction by Kirsten Otterson.