Maui Paratransit coupons to be honored beyond June 30

June 30, 2023, 6:17 PM HST
Paratransit discount coupons purchased between July 1, 2022, and June 30 will be honored beyond the expiration date.

Maui County paratransit discount booklets will be honored beyond the June 30 expiration date that appears on coupons, according to program administrators.

Riders using the Americans with Disabilities Act service of The Maui Bus can purchase booklets of 12 coupons for $20. That’s $1.67 a ride compared to the regular $2 fare.

The paratransit discount program, which started July 1, 2021, is approved annually as part of the county budget process. With the passage of the 2023-24 budget, the discount program will continue from July 1 to June 30, 2024.

As a result, the Maui County Department of Transportation has agreed to honor coupons with a June 30, 2023, expiration date.

Maui Economic Opportunity operates the paratransit system on a contract from the Transportation Department. The curb-to-curb service requires reservations and is available in a corridor 3/4ths of a mile along a Maui Bus route.

Booklets can be obtained from paratransit bus drivers or at the MEO Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St.

Paratransit application forms can be found online, by calling 808-270-7511 or emailing [email protected].  For more information about MEO Transportation services, call 808-877-7651.

These new paratransit buses were blessed in August 2021. Paratransit discount booklets will be accepted beyond the June 30 expiration date on the coupons.
