Maui News

MEO Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters join for beach cleanup

June 30, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Jahshua Fujimoto of MEO Youth Services holds up a piece of trash Wednesday morning at Kanaha Beach Park, part of a beach cleanup with Big Brothers Big Sisters. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • Mentor Angela Villanueva of Big Brothers Big Sisters picks up rubbish at Kanaha Beach Park on Wednesday. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • Devlan Bazzini, a Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor, puts a piece of rubbish into a bag held by Gianna Armbul Okuda of MEO’s Youth Services. Jaryk Lucero of MEO Youth Services looks on. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • Devlan Bazzini, a Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor, engages in jan ken po (paper, scissors, stone) with MEO Youth Services’ Laelia Correa (left) and Kamaile Figueroa (right) during an ice breaker leading off a beach cleanup. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.
  • Hina Wells makes an animal sound in hopes of connecting with her partner during an ice breaker of MEO Youth Services third annual beach cleanup with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Wednesday at Kanaha Beach Park. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

More than 35 youth and staff of Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters got together for a beach cleanup, barbeque and fun activities at Kanahā Beach Park on Wednesday.

This is the third year MEO Youth Services has organized a beach clean-up. The park was relatively clean with the four teams gathering about four bags of trash.

Prior to the cleanup, MEO Youth Services middle and high school youth and BBBS Mentors and Youth played a few ice breaker games. The cleanup was followed by lunch.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MEO Youth Services summer program, which is offered on Maui and Moloka‘i, is designed to provide alternative drug-free activities to increase leadership skills and prevention against harmful and destructive behaviors. Youth participate in activities connecting with Hawaiʻi’s cultures and covering environmental awareness, volunteerism and civic engagement and advocacy.

BBBS currently supports 35 matches on Maui and serves about 100 participants annually. The program supports children 6 to 16 years old in a Mentor-Youth relationship. Each pair is connected with staff, providing coaching, training and access to resources to ensure the needs of the Youth are met.

For more information about the MEO Youth Services program, call 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka‘[email protected]. The BBBS Maui office can be reached at 808-242-9754.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Honoapiʻilani Closed Near Honolua Bay At Kapalua Plantation Estates Due To Brush Fire 2Piʻilani Highway Closed Due To Brush Fire In Kihei 3Monique Ibarra Resigns As Director Of Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers On Maui 4Maui Couple Awarded For Personal Commitments To Highway Clean Up 53000 Customers Without Power In Kihei On Maui 6Kahului Airport Busier Than Usual Following Flight Cancelations Caused Delays From Olowalu Fire