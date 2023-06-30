

















More than 35 youth and staff of Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters got together for a beach cleanup, barbeque and fun activities at Kanahā Beach Park on Wednesday.

This is the third year MEO Youth Services has organized a beach clean-up. The park was relatively clean with the four teams gathering about four bags of trash.

Prior to the cleanup, MEO Youth Services middle and high school youth and BBBS Mentors and Youth played a few ice breaker games. The cleanup was followed by lunch.

The MEO Youth Services summer program, which is offered on Maui and Moloka‘i, is designed to provide alternative drug-free activities to increase leadership skills and prevention against harmful and destructive behaviors. Youth participate in activities connecting with Hawaiʻi’s cultures and covering environmental awareness, volunteerism and civic engagement and advocacy.

BBBS currently supports 35 matches on Maui and serves about 100 participants annually. The program supports children 6 to 16 years old in a Mentor-Youth relationship. Each pair is connected with staff, providing coaching, training and access to resources to ensure the needs of the Youth are met.

For more information about the MEO Youth Services program, call 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka‘[email protected]. The BBBS Maui office can be reached at 808-242-9754.