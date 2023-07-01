Maui Economic Development Board will host “Secure Today, Safe Tomorrow: Cybersecurity Basics for CEOs,” a webinar led by Pamela Feld, as part of its Women in Business seminar series.

Feld is the founder and CEO of Triumph Technology Group. Her presentation will shed light on the fundamental principles of cybersecurity, empowering individuals to protect their information, securing devices, and defending against common cyber threats.

The webinar will take place on July 19 from 12-1 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Feld is an award winning consultant, speaker, trainer and influencer in cybersecurity, technology and digital transformation. She is a passionate advocate for small business and diversity in technology. Feld presents on Business and Technology topics ranging from Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Digital Transformation and Compliance.

Triumph Technology Group is a National Cybersecurity Consulting, Training and Speaking firm based in Southern California that helps companies large and small sleep better at night.

Feld was named in 2022 to the CRN Women of the Channel top 100, nominated for Supplier of the Year, WBE Advocate of the Year, and served as the Regional Chair for WBEC-West of Southern California. She is an active advocate for awareness for diversity inclusion through Vital link, a non-profit which offers STEM programs to underserved communities in California. Feld is a Graduate of the Stanford University School of Business program and UCLA MDE program.